Schaumburg names Septemberfest musical acts

7th heaven will perform at Schaumburg's Septemberfest at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Fleetwood Mac-tribute band Tusk will perform at Schaumburg's Septemberfest at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Photo courtesy village of Schaumburg

Lita Ford will perform at Schaumburg's Septemberfest at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. Photo courtesy village of Schaumburg

Spin Doctors will perform at Schaumburg's Septemberfest at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Photo courtesy village of Schaumburg

Spin Doctors, Lita Ford, Fleetwood Mac-tribute band Tusk and local favorite 7th heaven will headline the musical acts at Schaumburg's Septemberfest over Labor Day weekend.

The village of Schaumburg announced all the main stage musical acts Thursday, as well as a new pay option for a VIP area close to the stage.

General admission to the performances on the main stage will be free as in the past, Schaumburg Special Events Coordinator Roxane Benvenuti said. But VIP tickets will be available soon for $7 per day or $15 for all three.

Another new aspect to the festival this year is a Septemberfest Ambassador scholarship competition for teen boys in Schaumburg, comparable to the long-standing Miss Septemberfest scholarship competition for teen girls.

Septemberfest and its accompanying carnival run from Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4, on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center at 101 Schaumburg Court.

The main stage acts on Saturday begin with the winner of the Daily Herald's Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at 5 p.m., followed by Hi Infidelity at 6:30 p.m. and Spin Doctors at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's acts are The Millennials at 4:30 p.m., Anthem at 6:30 p.m. and Lita Ford at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow at 10 p.m., with a rain date of Monday at 9 p.m.

The musical performances on Monday will include Chasing Alice at 3:30 p.m. and then a double-bill of headliners -- Tusk at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m.

The Septemberfest parade's theme is "Miracles Really Do Come True," based in part on the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series victory, Benvenuti said.

The parade on Summit Drive will start at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Wise Road and proceed north to Stock Port Lane. Summit Drive will close to traffic at 8 a.m. and Wise Road will close between Roselle and Plum Grove roads at 9 a.m. that day.

Applications for both the Septemberfest Ambassador and Miss Septemberfest competitions are due Aug. 4.

The Septemberfest Ambassador competition is open to male residents 16 to 19 years old and based on community involvement and the answers to four essay questions. The winner will be involved in various activities during the festival and serve as a liaison between the village and the public.

The Miss Septemberfest competition is open to female residents 16 to 19 years old and based on community involvement, activities, poise and character. The winner and four court members will be involved in ceremonial ribbon-cuttings, the introduction of live acts, riding in the parade and working with children at the fest.

Applications for both competitions can be found online at septemberfest.org.