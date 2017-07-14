Rauner to tour flooded areas as rivers continue to rise

A mountain of sandbags and a bevy of TV trucks wait this morning in Gurnee for the arrival of Gov. Bruce Rauner, who is expected to tour the flood-damaged areas of Lake County.

Rauner, who is expected to arrive around 10:45 a.m., will be joined by Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor and Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director James Joseph.

Meanwhile, Gurnee officials said they've asked sandbagging volunteers to move on to Wadsworth today, where the battle to curb floodwaters is pressing.

No rain is expected today, but lake and river waters are expected to continue to rise through the day and into the weekend, officials are predicting.

After heavy rain on Wednesday, the Des Plaines River at the border of Illinois and Wisconsin is sitting about 5 feet over flood stage, the National Weather Service is reporting on its website.

The river is expected to crest later today and water levels are expected to remain at those heights through Saturday.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Grand Avenue in Gurnee is closed due to floodwaters from the Des Plaines River on Friday. Gurnee police watch over the Grand Avenue and O'Plaine Road intersection.

The river in Gurnee is at 4 feet over flood stage.

The Des Plaines River in Lincolnshire is predicted to rise another half-inch before cresting at 4.5 feet over flood stage Sunday morning.

The river has reached its crest level in Des Plaines but is expected to linger at nearly 5 feet over flood stage through the weekend.

On the west side of Lake County, people along the Fox River and Chain O' Lakes are just now getting the brunt of the flooding washing in from Wisconsin.

The Fox River has crested in New Munster, Wisconsin. at 6.5 feet over flood stage and 2.2 feet over previous record levels recorded in that area. That river water is already making its way south into Illinois.

The Chain O' Lakes is 2 feet over normal summer levels, officials said.

The Chain is expected to rise another 18 inches before cresting sometime Sunday or Monday.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Water continues to rise in the parking lot of the Fox Lake Town Center on Friday.

Flooding is already occurring in low-lying areas along the Chain O' Lakes and Fox River.

Homes in Knollwood Park and Kings Island subdivisions in Fox Lake and Fox River Gardens in Antioch Township are already taking on water.

The Fox River in Algonquin is expected to reach 3.5 feet over flood level when the river crests Tuesday.

Numerous roads along the Des Plaines River in Gurnee, Libertyville, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines remain closed due to the floodwaters.

They include areas surrounding Old Grand Avenue in Gurnee and Casey Road near Route 41, and Golf Road near Des Plaines River Road.

In Des Plaines, streets were closed between River and Interstate 294, including Central, Golf and Algonquin roads. A section of River Road south of Miner Street was also closed. The city is updating road closures here.

Floodwaters had risen overnight in the area of Big Bend Drive off Rand Road. City workers removed a large tree that fell on Big Bend Drive. The road had nearly a foot of water in some areas.

The Fox River and the Chain O' Lakes are closed due to high water, officials from the Fox Waterway Agency announced early Friday. That means no one is allowed to be on the water until the agency reopens the lakes after the high water event ends.

•Daily Herald Staff Writer Chacour Koop contributed to this story.