Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Mitchell A. Nowak, 44, of the 1200 block of Woodford Place, Arlington Heights, was arrested around 11:37 p.m. July 3 at his home and charged with aggravated assault to a police officer/fireman and resisting/obstructing an officer. A court date is Aug. 10.

• A female resident was scammed out of $300 around 10 a.m. July 8 after she received a call from the offender. He told her he was a ComEd employee and would cut off her electricity if she did not provide a $300 Walmart gift card as payment. After she provided the offender with the gift card number, she received phone calls claiming her natural gas service would be shut off unless additional payments were made.

• A female resident was scammed out of $900 around 8:20 p.m. July 7 after she contracted with a company to unlock her computer due to a virus. She paid $199.99 for the service. The caller told her the company had mistakenly credited her bank account $1,000 and requested that she purchase a Walmart gift card for $900. She provided the offender with the gift card number.

Buffalo Grove

• Thieves stole a boys' unlocked black and silver 20-inch bicycle from a condominium patio and stole two unlocked boys' bicycles out of a condominium storage unit, all on the 700 block of Grove Drive. Value was estimated at $250.

Des Plaines

• A witness saw several men push an unlocked black 1992 Honda Civic out of a parking lot on the 1100 block of Holiday Lane between 1 and 2 a.m. June 27.

• Burglars stole cash, a men's watch, a gold rope necklace with round medallion, and a gold band with a 2 kt. diamond set on a square black oynx between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 28 out of a locked apartment on the 1300 block of Jefferson Street. Value was estimated at $11,000.

Elk Grove Village

• Burglars stole a vacuum cleaner between 8:30 p.m. June 26 and 6:45 a.m. June 27 out of a 2012 Toyota Camry in a driveway on the 500 block of Brynhaven Street. Value was estimated at $150.

• Burglars stole sunglasses and a LIftmaster remote between 12:01 and 4 a.m. June 30 out of a 2012 Volkswagen in a driveway on the 0-100 block of Woodcrest Lane. Value was estimated at $130.

Hanover Park

• Matthew L. Chamberlain, 34, of the 5700 block of Court Tiburon, Hanover Park, was arrested around 1:10 a.m. July 2 at Catalina and Tiburon and charged with criminal damage to property.

• Thieves stole a wallet around 11:30 p.m. July 1 out of an unlocked locker at LA Fitness on the 7600 block of Barrington Road.

Hoffman Estates

• Erin Ray Corell, 35, of the 6000 block of Russell Drive, Hoffman Estates, was arrested around 3:12 a.m. June 30 on the 6000 block of Russell Drive and charged with three counts endangering the life/health of a child. A court date is Aug. 3.

Mount Prospect

• Burglars broke into a 2011 Ford Edge between 6:15 and 7:48 p.m. July 22 at Westbrook School, 103 S. Busse Road, and stole a purse.

• Burglars stole a cellphone, sunglasses and carry-on bag with clothes between 8 p.m. June 28 and 10 a.m. June 29 on the 2300 block of Lexington Drive. Value was estimated at $150.

Palatine

• Burglars smashed a front window next to the front door between 9:45 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. June 29 at a home on the 0-100 block of East Orchard Lane and stole a laptop computer and cash.

Schaumburg

• Gilberta Torres, 34, of the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Aurora, was arrested around 7:47 p.m. June 13 in a business lot at 1051 Perimeter Drive and charged with battery. The report said she punched and kicked a woman and pulled her hair.

Streamwood

• Mary A. Sable, 54, of the 200 block of Woodview Drive, Streamwood, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. July 4 at her home and charged with simple battery. The report said she yelled at a female neighbor and struck her in the face.