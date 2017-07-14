Northwest suburban police blotter

Arlington Heights

• Xavior J. Rodriguez, 21, of the 700 block of East Whispering Oaks Drive, Palatine, was arrested around 8:51 p.m. June 28 on the 3400 block of North Old Arlington Heights Road and charged with possession of controlled substance and traffic violations. A court date is Sept. 27.

Bartlett

• Vandals scratched a vehicle around 8 a.m. July 7 at a home on the 100 block of South Prospect Avenue. Damage was estimated at $500.

• Thieves stole an outdoor bench around 10:40 a.m. July 7 from Chesterbrook Academy on the 1400 block of Quincy Bridge Road. Value was estimated at $100.

Buffalo Grove

• Mario Allen Roche, 26, of the 16100 block of Pope Boulevard, Prairie View, was arrested around 8:18 p.m. July 7 at Deerfield Parkway and Buffalo Grove Road and charged with felony possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, not wearing a seat belt, and using electronic communication devices. The report said an officer saw him using a cellphone while driving and found prescription pills without a prescription and a drug pipe in the car.

Hanover Park

• Vandals broke several windows around 9 a.m. June 30 at a home on the 1000 block of Countryside.

• Burglars stole a children's bicycle around 5:15 p.m. June 30 out of an open garage on the 5400 block of Arlington.

Hoffman Estates

• Sean Daniel Brown, 43, of the 6300 block of Fox Run Lane, Matteson, was arrested around 1:51 a.m July 1 at Hilton Garden Inn, 2425 Barrington Road, and charged with battery and resisting a peace officer. A court date is July 20.

Prospect Heights

• Burglars stole a GPS unit and computer tablet between 5 p.m. July 2 and 9:15 a.m. July 3 out of a 2009 Honda CR-V in an apartment lot on the 900 block of East Old Willow Road. Value was estimated at $550.

• Thieves stole a charcoal grill between 10 and 11:45 a.m. July 4 from an apartment patio on the 600 block of Piper Lane. Value was estimated between $50 and $100.

• Vandals set a safety pad on fire at the bottom of a goal post between 8:55 and 9:06 a.m. July 5 in John Muir Park, 999 Oak Ave. Damage was estimated at $150.

Schaumburg

• Reona Ellesse Sanders, 25, of the 4900 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, was arrested around 6:27 p.m. June 30 at Akira in Woodfield Mall and charged with local ordinance theft. The report said Sanders knocked a jacket off a display, picked it up and told the cashier she wanted to return the jacket for credit. The jacket was valued at $170.