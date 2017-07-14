Dawn Patrol: River, lake levels rise; residents await record crests

Lake County a disaster area as river levels rise

Even as water recedes elsewhere in the county, residents in Fox Lake, Lincolnshire, Gurnee and other towns along the Des Plaines and Fox rivers could experience record-setting flooding over the next couple of days. Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor has declared the county a disaster area, and authorities from the Fox Waterway Agency Thursday morning urged boaters and lakeside property owners to "prepare for the worst" by removing their vessels from the water and sandbagging at-risk sites. Full story with pictures and videos.

Marriott Theatre audience patiently evacuates

As a deluge flooded parking lots at the Lincolnshire Marriott resort and theater, officials notified guests they were evacuating the hotel and canceling performances of its acclaimed show, "The Bridges of Madison County." Everyone understood and cooperated. Full story. And take a trip over the flooded area as seen through our drone with our Facebook Live video.

Elgin schools pay to get the lead out

Elgin Area School District U-46 will spend upward of $200,000 to replace or shut down hundreds of water fixtures in a variety of schools that showed elevated lead levels in recent mandatory testing. The work will begin immediately. Find out which schools are involved here.

Sentencing all that remains for Hinsdale murderer

There are no more obstacles to the sentencing of a Hinsdale man convicted of murdering a romantic rival who lived in Bloomingdale. A judge found no basis for a new trial Thursday. Full story.

Nationwide Medicare/Medicaid fraud bust nets Illinois docs

Federal authorities implicated a number of Illinois medical providers in the largest Medicare and Medicaid fraud bust in the history of the U.S. Department of Justice Thursday. The owners of a Glendale Heights-based home health care business were part of the arrests. Full story.

Last straw for iconic Wheaton hot dog shop?

An iconic Wheaton eatery faces an uncertain future as the business closed with little notice and no information about the circumstances surrounding the locked doors. But promoters of local business already see the location as ripe for a new tenant. Full story.

Jury not convinced Bartlett killer isn't coldblooded

A drug debt murder of a Bartlett man netted the killer a 50-year prison sentence Thursday. The details of the crime fueled a quick verdict by the jury. <URL destination="http://www.dailyherald.com/news/20170713/50-years-prison-for-2014-murder-of-bartlett-man-over-drug-debt">Full story.

Not pumped for Trumpcare

The leader of an Arlington Heights hospital has little confidence in the GOP's replacement for the Affordable Care Act. Health care is not the easy solution congressional Republicans seem to think it is, he said. Read his full comments here.

Weather

Some clouds this morning, with temperatures around 70. Highs today near 75, with lows tonight in the mid 60s. Full story.

Traffic

Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Casey Road between Route 21 and Route 45, Route 41 South between Wadsworth Road and Route 21, and Washington Street between Route 83 and Route 45 are all closed because of high water. People are urged to use caution. Full story.

What with the Quintana trade?

The Cubs and White Sox did what Chicago sports fans thought was unthinkable Thursday and completed a blockbuster trade. What was Cubs GM Theo Epstein thinking when he picked up the phone and pulled the trigger? Find out here.