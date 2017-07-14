Brookdale Senior Living in Des Plaines evacuating as floodwaters rise

Des Plaines River floodwaters continued rising overnight Thursday, forcing some Des Plaines residents -- including those at Brookdale Senior Living -- to evacuate their homes.

The National Weather Service downgraded its forecast early this morning after previously predicting the Des Plaines River could crest at record levels this weekend. Still, this morning the river was at a major flooding level of 19.9, about a foot under the record.

It's expected to remain at that height through the weekend as water from Lake County -- which was hit with the brunt of the rain during storms this week -- continues flowing downstream.

Officials at Brookdale Senior Living, which overlooks the Des Plaines River at 800 S. River Road, were preparing to evacuate as of noon Friday, officials said. Floodwaters were affecting the assisted living facility's power.

"We are strongly advising that you contact your family members and pick them up as soon as possible," officials said in a Facebook post. "If you are unable to pick them up, we are working on identifying local hotels and will have a list at the front desk to where your family member is located."

Officials asked family members to pack medications for the weekend.

"If they have medications that need to be managed, we will provide help with that as well," officials said.

On Big Bend Drive, often the first area to flood, Glenview resident Dany Yonan Friday morning was helping his father evacuate. He feared the flooding would cause health problem such as mold.

"It's unliveable conditions for at least a month -- the water, the seepage, the health conditions," Yonan said.

A large tree had fallen across Big Bend Drive as the floodwaters saturated the ground around its roots. City public works employees used chain saws to remove the trunk from the roadway while standing in water about a foot deep on the road.

In other areas, floodwaters were gushing through yards and across the streets. Some residents had prepared by placing a canoe and paddles by their front door.

Yonan and his father, George Babico, had a sense of helplessness as they took essential belongings from the home.

"What are you going to do?" Yonan said, shrugging as a he waded toward his car.

Road closures are in effect across the city, including:

• Central Road between River and East River roads

• Joseph Schwab Road between Miner Street and Algonquin Road

• Hawthorne Lane and Big Bend Drive

• Thacker Street between River Road and Cora Street

• River Road between Rand Road and Elk Boulevard

• River Road between Miner and Oakton streets

• Golf Road between River and East River roads

• Algonquin Road between Oakton and Lee streets

For up-to-date road closures, the city has posted a map www.desplaines.org.