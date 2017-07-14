Brookdale evacuation in Des Plaines called off

hello

Chris Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.comAs floodwaters from the Des Plaines River covered River Road in Des Plaines, a bicyclist pedaled into water.

Chris Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.comResidents wade through floodwaters near Big Bend Drive in Des Plaines as the Des Plaines River reached near-record levels Friday.

Des Plaines River floodwaters continued rising overnight Thursday, forcing some Des Plaines residents to evacuate their homes. But an announced evacuation of Brookdale Senior Living, which faced electrical challenges, was called off Friday afternoon when the problems were resolved.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service Friday morning downgraded its flooding forecast after previously predicting the Des Plaines River could crest at record levels this weekend. Still, this morning the river was at a major flooding level of 19.9 feet, about a foot under the record.

It's expected to remain at that height through the weekend as water from Lake County -- which was hit with the brunt of the rain during storms this week -- continues flowing downstream.

Officials at Brookdale Senior Living, which overlooks the Des Plaines River at 800 S. River Road, announced the evacuation on Facebook and asked relatives to pick up family members as soon as possible, saying residents would be moved to hotels if necessary. The evacuation was canceled about 1 p.m.

On Big Bend Drive, often the first area to flood, Glenview resident Dany Yonan Friday morning was helping his father evacuate. He feared the flooding would cause health problem such as mold.

"It's unlivable conditions for at least a month -- the water, the seepage, the health conditions," Yonan said.

- Chacour Koop | Staff Photographer Des Plaines city workers use chain saws to cut and remove a tree that fell across Big Bend Drive as the Des Plaines River crested Friday morning.

A large tree had fallen across Big Bend Drive as the floodwaters saturated the ground around its roots. City public works employees used chain saws to remove the trunk from the roadway while standing in water about a foot deep on the road.

In other areas, floodwaters were gushing through yards and across the streets. Some residents had prepared by placing a canoe and paddles by their front door.

Yonan and his father, George Babico, had a sense of helplessness as they took essential belongings from the home.

"What are you going to do?" Yonan said, shrugging as a he waded toward his car.

Road closures are in effect across the city, including:

• Central Road between River and East River roads

• Joseph Schwab Road between Miner Street and Algonquin Road

• Hawthorne Lane and Big Bend Drive

• Thacker Street between River Road and Cora Street

• River Road between Rand Road and Elk Boulevard

• River Road between Miner and Oakton streets

• Golf Road between River and East River roads

• Algonquin Road between Oakton and Lee streets

For up-to-date road closures, the city has posted a map www.desplaines.org.

Staff writer Chris Placek contributed to this story.