Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 7/13/2017 3:58 PM

Local survivor to attend Our Lady of Angels fire presentation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago firefighters rescued about 160 children from the burning Our Lady of the Angels School. The fire, which killed 92 children and three nuns, served as a catalyst for changes in school fire codes across the country.

    Chicago firefighters rescued about 160 children from the burning Our Lady of the Angels School. The fire, which killed 92 children and three nuns, served as a catalyst for changes in school fire codes across the country.
    Courtesy of Our Lady of the Angels Fire Memorial

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

A Hoffman Estates resident who survived the Our Lady of the Angels school fire in Chicago in 1958, along with some of his former classmates, will be on hand to answer questions during a presentation on the tragic event at noon Wednesday, July 19, at Hoffman Estates village hall.

The infamous fire claimed the lives of 92 children and three nuns on Dec. 1, 1958.

The main speaker of the lunchtime presentation hosted by the village's Commission for Senior Citizens is Jim Gibbons.

But after learning of it, village resident and fire survivor Alex Gratonni contacted the commission to say he and fellow members of a survivors organization could be there as well.

Also in attendance will be a representative from the insurance company that worked with Our Lady of the Angels in the aftermath of the fire. She will speak about the role the company played in establishing some of the fire prevention standards that have come about since.

Though the presentation begins at noon, doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Hoffman Estates village hall is at 1900 Hassell Road.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account