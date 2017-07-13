Local survivor to attend Our Lady of Angels fire presentation

Chicago firefighters rescued about 160 children from the burning Our Lady of the Angels School. The fire, which killed 92 children and three nuns, served as a catalyst for changes in school fire codes across the country. Courtesy of Our Lady of the Angels Fire Memorial

A Hoffman Estates resident who survived the Our Lady of the Angels school fire in Chicago in 1958, along with some of his former classmates, will be on hand to answer questions during a presentation on the tragic event at noon Wednesday, July 19, at Hoffman Estates village hall.

The infamous fire claimed the lives of 92 children and three nuns on Dec. 1, 1958.

The main speaker of the lunchtime presentation hosted by the village's Commission for Senior Citizens is Jim Gibbons.

But after learning of it, village resident and fire survivor Alex Gratonni contacted the commission to say he and fellow members of a survivors organization could be there as well.

Also in attendance will be a representative from the insurance company that worked with Our Lady of the Angels in the aftermath of the fire. She will speak about the role the company played in establishing some of the fire prevention standards that have come about since.

Though the presentation begins at noon, doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Hoffman Estates village hall is at 1900 Hassell Road.