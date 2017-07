Lincolnshire Cruisin' With Cops

The Lincolnshire Police Department and The Fresh Market will host the fourth annual Cruisin' With Cops as a kickoff to the National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 28, in The Fresh Market parking lot, 475 Milwaukee Ave.

The free event is open to the public and features unique, classic and race cars, music, food and entertainment.

RSVP your car with Officer Bethany Brown at (847) 913-2354 or bbrown@lincolnshireil.gov. The rain date is Saturday, July 29, noon to 3 p.m.