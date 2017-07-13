Images: Cleanup continues after heavy flooding in Lake, Cook and Kane counties

Cleanup continued Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's heavy rain which caused massive flooding the Lake, Cook and Kane counties. See photos of flooding from around the suburbs.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Sandbags protect businesses along Old Grand Avenuee in Gurnee Thursday.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Rising floodwaters are affecting businesses Thursday along Old Grand Avenue in Gurnee.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Gurnee Community Church is letting everyone know they have peace despite the rising floodwaters.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Grand Avenue in Gurnee is closed Thursday due to floodwaters from the Des Plaines River.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Gurnee Public Works crews and volunteers fill sandbags at the Warren Township High School's O'Plaine Campus Thursday.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Sandbags are in place Thursday at the businesses along Old Grand Avenue in Gurnee. The Des Plaines River continues to rise causing flooding in the area.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chris Walter of Mundelein disposes flooded items from his basement Thursday as people clean up from Wednesday's flooding.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer A tree was damaged outside Santa Maria del Popolo in Mundelein after Wednesday's storm.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Anthony White of Libertyville sorts through flooded items from his basement Thursday as people clean up from Wednesday's flooding.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Anthony White of Libertyville tries to dry out a rug as people clean up from Wednesday's flooding.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Sandbags protect a home on East Glendale Road in Libertyville as the Des Plaines River rises after Wednesday's heavy rain.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Larry Stenzel helps his daughter Deborah Murphy of Libertyville clean up damaged items after Wednesday's flooding.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Riverside Park in Libertyville as begun to flood as the Des Plaines River rises after Wednesday's heavy rain.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chris Walter of Mundelein throws out flooded items from his basement as people clean up from Wednesday's flooding.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer A van drives down still flooded section of Burdick Street in Libertyville Thursday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Libertyville residents help a neighbor clean up after Wednesday's flooding.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Riverside Park in Libertyville floods Thursday as the Des Plaines River rises after Wednesday's heavy rain.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Libertyville Public Works delivers sand bags around Oak Spring Road Thursday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Riverside Park in Libertyville began to flood Thursday as the Des Plaines River rises after Wednesday's heavy rain.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Floodwaters cover the streets at the intersection of Lincolnshire and Oxford drives in Lincolnshire Thursday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Floodwaters cover Lincolnshire Drive in Lincolnshire Thursday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Andrew Shrout and his son Jack, 11, ride their bikes to view the extent of flooding in their Lincolnshire neighborhood Thursday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer In this view looking toward the Des Plaines River, flooding covers Wilshire Drive in Lincolnshire Thursday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer The intersection of Oxford Drive and Essex Lane is flooded in Lincolnshire Thursday.