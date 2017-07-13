Glendale Heights Fest opens abbreviated run

Into each fest, a little rain must fall.

But sometimes, it gets to be a tad too much.

All of which explains why Glendale Heights Fest opened its abbreviated four-day run on Thursday -- roughly 24 hours after its planned opening night was canceled Wednesday because of heavy storms that swept through the area.

The good news is that Thursday's celebration included the opening night fireworks display along with all the music, carnival rides and games and other activities that usually come with the fest.

Thursday's musical lineup included the acoustic band Trio and the Beatles tribute band American English.

Friday will be country night at the fest grounds in Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., and will include mechanical bull rides with proceeds benefiting Family in Faith Food Pantry.

Fest hours will be 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday; 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday; and 3 to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

For details, visit glendaleheightsfest.com.