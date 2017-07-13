Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/13/2017 9:20 PM

Glendale Heights Fest opens abbreviated run

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Lauren Ho, 14, of Glendale Heights, left, high-fives her cousin Gavin Sangathit, 13, of Chicago, right, after he sank a free throw and picked a winning basketball prize during the first night of Glendale Heights Fest.

      Lauren Ho, 14, of Glendale Heights, left, high-fives her cousin Gavin Sangathit, 13, of Chicago, right, after he sank a free throw and picked a winning basketball prize during the first night of Glendale Heights Fest.
    Robert Sanchez | Staff Photographer

  • Teens ride the Matterhorn during the first night of Glendale Heights Fest.

      Teens ride the Matterhorn during the first night of Glendale Heights Fest.
    Robert Sanchez | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Into each fest, a little rain must fall.

But sometimes, it gets to be a tad too much.

All of which explains why Glendale Heights Fest opened its abbreviated four-day run on Thursday -- roughly 24 hours after its planned opening night was canceled Wednesday because of heavy storms that swept through the area.

The good news is that Thursday's celebration included the opening night fireworks display along with all the music, carnival rides and games and other activities that usually come with the fest.

Thursday's musical lineup included the acoustic band Trio and the Beatles tribute band American English.

Friday will be country night at the fest grounds in Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., and will include mechanical bull rides with proceeds benefiting Family in Faith Food Pantry.

Fest hours will be 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday; 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday; and 3 to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

For details, visit glendaleheightsfest.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account