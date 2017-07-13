Des Plaines prepares for possibility of record-high river level

Des Plaines residents were scrambling to fill sandbags Thursday morning amid a forecast the Des Plaines River could reach record-breaking heights Friday night into Saturday morning.

However, city officials said they're anticipating a National Weather Service announcement sometime Thursday reducing the original river level projections to some degree.

The city's public works department has set up six locations for residents to fill sandbags and placed concrete barricades along River Road to hold back rising waters. By morning, the river was just several feet from the road in some areas.

Road closures are in effect for Golf and Central roads between River and East River roads, according to the city website. Campground Road off River Road is also closed.

A map of road closures and sandbag locations can be found here.

The National Weather Service has predicted the river will crest at 21 feet -- breaking a previous record of 20.9 feet -- about 7 a.m. Saturday.

In residential neighborhoods and church parking lots, residents and landscaping workers filled up bags from large piles of sand dumped at the locations. Some worried the water would reach homes and seep in through their backdoors.

On Wednesday night, the city opened its emergency operations center to monitor river conditions, warning low lying areas may flood.

The Methodist CampGround near the intersection of River and Algonquin roads, which commonly floods during heavy rainstorms, was under water and uninhabited Thursday morning. Many homes in the area, however, appeared to remain dry.

City officials will issue updates as conditions change. Check www.desplaines.org or call (847) 391-5543 for recorded updates.