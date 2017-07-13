Des Plaines closes more roads as water continues to rise

hello

Des Plaines officials Thursday afternoon closed two stretches of River Road due to the possibility of storm-related water levels affecting traffic.

Officials said drivers should anticipate closure through the weekend, though the lanes could be reopened, depending on conditions.

The two areas of the road experiencing full lane closures are from Rand Road south a block to Elk Grove Boulevard and from Miner Street south about one mile to Algonquin Road.

Five existing closures continue elsewhere in the city:

• Central Road between River and East River roads

• Golf Road between River and East River roads

• Joseph Schwab Road between Miner Street and Algonquin Road

• Hawthorne Lane and Big Bend Drive

• Thacker Street between River Road and Cora Street

Des Plaines residents were scrambling Thursday to fill sandbags amid a forecast the river could reach record-breaking heights Saturday morning.

However, city officials said they're anticipating the National Weather Service will reduce projections of a 21-foot crest, 3 inches higher than the current record.

The city's public works department has set up six locations for residents to fill sandbags and placed concrete barricades along River Road to hold back rising waters.

A map of road closures and sandbag locations is at www.desplaines.org.

In residential neighborhoods and church parking lots, residents and landscaping workers filled up bags from large piles of sand dumped at the locations. Some worried the water would reach homes and seep in through their backdoors.

On Wednesday night, the city opened its emergency operations center to monitor river conditions, warning low-lying areas may flood.

The Methodist CampGround near the intersection of River and Algonquin roads, which commonly floods during heavy rainstorms, was underwater and uninhabited Thursday morning. Many homes in the area, however, appeared to remain dry.

City officials will issue updates as conditions change. Check www.desplaines.org or call (847) 391-5543 for recorded updates.

• Daily Herald staff writer Eric Peterson contributed to this report.