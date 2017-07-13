Dawn Patrol: River towns brace for record flooding

River towns brace for record-breaking flooding

Communities battered by multiple waves of heavy rains since Tuesday night are now bracing for potentially record-breaking flooding along rivers and waterways in the North and Northwest suburbs. Full story.

Lake County house badly damaged by explosion

A house near Libertyville was badly damaged by an explosion Wednesday afternoon, but no one was hurt, authorities said. Route 137 was temporarily shut down near Sunnyview Road as police officers and firefighters examined the wreckage. Full story.

Van stolen in Naperville

Police are offering as much as a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who stole a van on the 1400 block of Deep Run Road in Naperville. Full story.

Streamwood man convicted of sexual assault

DNA doesn't lie, prosecutors insisted Wednesday during closing arguments in the case of a Streamwood man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who bore his stillborn child. That DNA was among evidence that led jurors to convict Juan Torres, 47, of aggravated criminal sexual assault and three counts of criminal sexual assault. Full story.

Waukegan man threatened judge in phone message, police say

A Waukegan man was arrested after threatening a Lake County circuit court judge in a telephone message, authorities said. In it, the man said he planned to shoot a specific judge, police said. Full story.

Police: Person hurt during Haley Reinhart arrest

Police confirm that a person was injured during the scuffle last weekend at Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grill in Palatine in which "American Idol" singer Haley Reinhart was arrested and accused of punching a bouncer in the head. Full story.

Kane County poised to reaffirm support for video gambling

With some Kane County Board members calling video gambling an "insidious" practice, members of a committee nonetheless voted Wednesday to keep it legal in the unincorporated portions of the county. The committee's recommendation goes to the full county board next month. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 76 degrees this morning. Temperatures will reach a high of 85 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 68 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Floodwaters continue to close roads in Lake County this morning. Roads that are closed include Washington Street between Route 83 and Lancer lane, Route 45 between Brae Loch Road and Washington, Route 120 between Route 83 and Atkinson Road, and Rollins Road between Hook Drive and Route 83. People should review their route online before setting off and never drive through deep standing water on the pavement. Full traffic.

The road map for a Blackhawks rebound

In the middle of answering a question about how he sees himself fitting into Operation Blackhawks Overhaul next season, Wilmette's Tommy Wingels took a moment to remind everyone that his new team isn't the Avalanche, the Coyotes or the Canucks. Read John Dietz's take.