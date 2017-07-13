Chicago man arrested on drug charges by local narcotics task force

Members of the Illinois State Police North Central Narcotics Task Force -- formed in 2014 with officers from Schaumburg, Arlington Heights and Hanover Park -- arrested a Chicago man and recovered 33 pounds of marijuana, 822 ecstasy pills and other drugs with a combined street value of more than $320,000.

Daniel Arroyo, 23, of the 1000 block of S. State Street, faces drug charges stemming from the search Wednesday afternoon, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Grissom.

Officers recovered marijuana with a street value of $299,680, ecstasy pills valued at $16,440 and other drugs valued at $3,900, along with digital scales, drug packaging materials and $964, Grissom said.

Arroyo was ordered held on $400,000 bail. He next appears in court on Aug. 10.