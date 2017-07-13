Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 7/13/2017 7:35 PM

Chicago man arrested on drug charges by local narcotics task force

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

Members of the Illinois State Police North Central Narcotics Task Force -- formed in 2014 with officers from Schaumburg, Arlington Heights and Hanover Park -- arrested a Chicago man and recovered 33 pounds of marijuana, 822 ecstasy pills and other drugs with a combined street value of more than $320,000.

Daniel Arroyo, 23, of the 1000 block of S. State Street, faces drug charges stemming from the search Wednesday afternoon, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Grissom.

Officers recovered marijuana with a street value of $299,680, ecstasy pills valued at $16,440 and other drugs valued at $3,900, along with digital scales, drug packaging materials and $964, Grissom said.

Arroyo was ordered held on $400,000 bail. He next appears in court on Aug. 10.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account