Chain O' Lakes residents 'prepare for the worst'

Anticipating perhaps the worst flooding ever on the Chain O' Lakes, authorities from the Fox Waterway Agency Thursday morning urged boaters and lakeside property owners to "prepare for the worst" by removing their vessels from the water and sandbagging at-risk sites.

"We are anticipating this to be a worse flood than in 2008 and 2013," agency Executive Director Joseph S. Keller said in a memo to the agency's board. "The current gauge reading in Fox Lake is 2/10th of a foot lower than the 2013 flood; however, the New Munster (Wisconsin) gauge prior record of 2008 was crushed by over two foot with this event."

The lakes have been declared a no-wake zone since Wednesday, but Keller said he expects them to be completely closed to boating by Friday.

Elsewhere, while rain moved out of the area and roadways closed by flash floods Wednesday slowly started to reopen, record-setting floodwaters continued to rush in from the north, causing area rivers and lakes to rise near the bursting point.

Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor has declared the county a disaster area. Lawlor's proclamation was signed late Wednesday night and was sent to Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said the Lake County Emergency Operations Center is actively monitoring river levels and weather forecasts, and coordinating with local jurisdictions to ensure resources are getting to where they need to go.

"The past 24 hours have been very challenging for the residents of Lake County as we respond to the flood," Lawlor said. "Once the waters recede, recovery, cleanup, and damage assessment will continue for weeks. It's important to remember we are all in this together."

Floodwaters washed out a large culvert under Gages Lake Road near Gurnee, collapsing the roadway just east of Leonard Drive and leaving a large sinkhole in its place.

Crews were able to identify that the culvert was in distress and closed the road before the pavement collapsed. The road will remain closed to through traffic until the culvert is replaced and the pavement repairs are complete.

Lincolnshire's public works headquarters on Schelter Road was a sandbag manufacturing center Thursday as the Des Plaines River rose and streets flooded.

Public works employees filled bag after bag using a big machine called, appropriately, the Sandbagger. When the bags were filled, they were handed to a different employee who tied them up and placed them on piles for residents trying to protect their properties.

As of Thursday morning, crews had given away more than 400 sandbags.

Lincolnshire resident Tony Muzik was among the people filling car trunks with sandbags. But the bags he collected weren't for around his home.

Rather, Muzik was trying to protect a small ComEd transformer that helped supply power to his neighborhood, just east of the river. He was worried about elderly neighbors losing their electricity.

"Water's already halfway up the side," Muzik said. "We're going to do what we can."

Several Lincolnshire streets were impassible Thursday because of flooding, including Oxford Drive south of Route 22 and a stretch of Lincolshire Drive.

So was Marriott Drive, the entrance to the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, which adjoins the river. The resort's golf course was badly flooded, too.

The resort was evacuated Wednesday and likely won't reopen until next week, an employee said.

Libertyville officials declared a state of emergency Wednesday night as the first step in applying for federal reimbursement for flood-related expenses.

"We are keeping track of all the work we do, keeping track of man-hours," Mayor Terry Weppler said.

Residents were instructed to put flood-damaged items on the curb for a special pickup next week, he said.

Village Trustee Scott Adams, who lives near Libertyville High School, saw his basement fill with more than 2 feet of water.

"The storm sewers are maxed out," he said. "Until they drop, you won't get any relief. My pumps couldn't keep up with the water coming through the floor drains."

Village Administrator Chris Clark said the village will be fast-tracking the permit process for property owners who have to secure permits for repair work.

While the College of Lake County has reopened its three campuses today after closing early on Wednesday, the Chicago Botanic Garden announced it is closed to visitors until further notice because of flooding in the roadways. All camps and classes also are canceled.

The Des Plaines River is expected to reach record flood levels by 5 p.m. Saturday, officials from the National Weather Service have predicted on their river forecast page.

Russell Road north of Gurnee is expected to reach its record of 4 feet over flood levels at 5 p.m., the weather service is predicting. The Des Plaines River in Gurnee was more than 4 feet over flood level Thursday evening and is expected to crest at 5 feet over flood levels by 5 a.m. Saturday.

The river in Lincolnshire is also expected to crest at 5 feet over flood levels Saturday, while Des Plaines is expected to reach a record 6 feet over flood levels Friday morning, the website is reporting.

The river in all of these areas is already over flood stage by at least 3 feet.

People along the Fox River and Chain O' Lakes also continue to sandbag to hold off floodwaters rushing in from Wisconsin, officials said.

The Fox River in New Munster, Wisconsin, had already reached a record height of 6 feet over flood stage Thursday morning and is expected to climb another 18 inches before leveling off at 6 a.m. Friday.

All that water is slowly making its way south to the Chain O' Lakes, where gauges from the U.S. Geological Survey show Fox Lake is 18 inches above normal summer levels of 4.5 feet. Nippersink Lake is about 16 inches above normal summer levels.

The influx of the record-setting floodwater from the north is expected to push the Chain above levels witnessed in 2013, when more than 600 homes were damaged due to floodwaters in Fox Lake alone.

In the meantime, numerous roadways previously shut down due to floodwaters are starting to reopen.

Rollins Road between Cedar Lake Road and Lake Shore Drive, Washington Street between Teske Boulevard and Green Bay Road, and Route 45 between Peterson Road and Route 137 in Libertyville have all reopened after flash flood waters receded. Those areas, however, are experiencing delays due to standing water.

People traveling Thursday should pay attention to traffic reports and reroute their course as needed using Sigalert.com.