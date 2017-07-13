Buffalo Grove seeking trustee applicants

The village of Buffalo Grove is seeking applicants for candidates interested in filling out the term of former Trustee Steven Trilling, which ends April 30, 2019.

Trilling announced last month he was stepping down after 15 years on the village board.

Candidates possessing skills and experience in community affairs, business administration, organizational leadership and/or community development are encouraged to apply. In accordance with state law, candidates must have resided in the village for at least one year prior to appointment.

Those interested as encouraged to email a resume and cover letter to Deputy Village Clerk Julie Kamka, at the email jkamka@vbg.org on or before Monday, Aug. 7.

For more information concerning the trustee appointment, contact Village President Beverly Sussman at (847) 459-2500 or bsussman@vbg.org.