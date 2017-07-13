Barrington High School officials investigating social media post

Barrington High School is investigating a controversial photo circulating on social media involving a group of students, Superintendent Brian Harris said Thursday in a posting to the school's social media sites. The photo was not taken at school or at a district-related event.

School administrators became aware Tuesday of charges by some students and former students that the photo is racist and immediately contacted the students in the photo and their parents, according to the statement.

"The district does not condone the actions of the students in the photo," the statement said. "Once the investigation is complete, we will determine the appropriate consequences, according to our student handbook and board policy."