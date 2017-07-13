Arizona sex-crime fugitive caught in Barrington

The FBI Chicago Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted sex-crime suspect from Arizona Thursday on the 100 block of West Penny Road in Barrington.

Jose Gil Acosta, 53, whose last known address is in Arizona, was taken into custody without incident, FBI officials said.

Acosta has been wanted by the Maricopa County sheriff's office in Arizona since April 2013 for sexual conduct with a minor/molestation of a child, sexual abuse and aggravated assault.

Acosta was placed in the custody of Cook County Sheriff's Police in Maywood as he awaits extradition.

The task force that arrested Acosta is comprised of FBI agents, Chicago Police detectives and Cook County Sheriff's Police officers.