Storms, flooding continue to hit suburbs

Flooding encroached on houses on the 3100 block of Hainesville Road in Round Lake Beach. Homeowner David Bridges said his basement had ankle-deep water. Courtesy of David Bridges

Rains this morning and Tuesday night left flooding on the 3100 block of Hainesville Road in Round Lake Beach. The storms hit Lake County particularly hard. Courtesy of David Bridges

City of Elgin public works employees work to clear drains Wednesday morning on Jane Drive after drenching rains caused flooding in streets and homes across the region. Rick West/rwest@dailyherlad.com

Heavy rains flooded roads and homes across the Northern suburbs this morning, and a flash flood warning remains in effect for Lake, Cook, Kane, DuPage and McHenry counties with additional rain expected throughout the day.

Lake County took the brunt of the rain, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. Libertyville recorded more than 6 inches of rain overnight, Gurnee received almost 5.5 inches, while Lake Villa and Lake Bluff had 5.3 inches.

Numerous roads were closed there, including two southbound lanes on the Tri-State Tollway between Atkinson Road and the Lake Forest Oasis.

Significant flooding also was reported in the Pingree Grove and Elgin areas, with cars stuck in floodwaters and many streets impassible, the National Weather Service said. Elgin had received 4.2 inches of rain as of early this morning.

In Mundelein, about 40 residents have been forcibly evacuated from their homes by authorities because of the flooding, Village Administrator John Lobaito said.

Several streets and intersections in the village are flooded, including parts of Courtland Street, Midlothian Road and the intersection of Route 45 and Division Street.

Lobaito is urging people not to walk on flooded streets. Manhole covers may have been pushed out of their holes by water pressure, creating potential hazards, he said. Public works crews are clearing debris from sewer inlets to reduce street flooding.

Round Lake Beach resident David Bridges said his split level home has ankle-deep water in his basement on Hainesville Road. His neighbors' home has cars underwater in their driveway.

"It's not bad yet, but I'm expecting it to get much worse," he said. "We'll be calling our insurance company later."

Streets were flooded and water was creeping into yards in the Bull Creek neighborhood near Route 137 and 45 near Libertyville.

"In the 44 years we've lived here, it's the worst I've ever seen," said resident Chris Geiselhart. "I mean the roads, the flooding of the creek, in backyards."

Her husband, Paul, was driving in the area about 7 a.m.

"The viaduct at (routes) 45 and 137 was closed with the Lake County Division of Transportation trucks blocking it," he said.

Libertyville Township crews closed Casey Road and were sandbagging about 9:15 a.m., said township Supervisor Kathleen O'Connor.

Flooding also was reported in parts of Northwest Cook County.

"We are dealing with some localized flooding in some key areas, but we're on top of each of them," Wheeling Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said.

A stretch of Wheeling Road was closed, creek levels were rising and there were some scattered power outages, Sfondilis said, adding that "manageable" is the best word to describe the situation.

"We've made a lot of infrastructure improvements in the last few years and those are starting to show their worth," he added.

In Hoffman Estates, Village Manager Jim Norris said there's been a large amount of road flooding but none that required closures.

Considering the amount of rain overnight and during the morning, Norris believed the village was handling the situation well. There had been no calls of power outages or sewage backups into homes.

Still, officials were hopeful to gain some breathing room in the late morning.

"We need the rain to lighten up a little bit," Norris said.

As Wednesday's storms pass, attention will turn to the expected flooding along the Des Plaines River and Chain O' Lakes.

New Munster, Wisconsin, received 7.39 inches of rain overnight -- water that eventually will make its way down the Fox River into the Chain O' Lakes. Water on Fox Lake already had risen 6 inches as of this morning.

Flood warnings were issued for the Des Plaines River near Gurnee and Des Plaines. Officials said the river is expected to rise swiftly in the next few days, reaching two feet above flood stage in Des Plaines by Thursday afternoon. At that height, water will pond on the pavement on Busse Highway, River Road, Central Road and Big Bend Drive.

As of 7:30 a.m., the Des Plaines River was at level of 10 feet and rising in Gurnee, according to the National Weather Service. The river rose more than 4 feet overnight, and the village of Gurnee shifted to an emergency flood response. Residents can pick up sandbagging supplies at the Public Works Facility, 1151 Kilbourne Road.

"We're watching to see where the rain comes from," said Jack Linehan, assistant to the Gurnee village administrator. "The river continues to rise as rain flows down into it."

"It's not about where the water is now, it's about where it will be in four hours," he added.

Flooding has closed Route 41 in Lake Bluff between Route 176 and Westleigh Road, Route 45 and Route 120 in Grayslake, Route 137 east of Route 21 in Libertyville, and Wilson Road between Nippersink and Route 134 in Ingleside.

Elgin fire officials said a strong line of thunderstorms with damaging winds hit at about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple lightning strikes were recorded in the area south of National Street, and just south of Route 20 between Wilcox Avenue and Liberty Street.

Trees and power lines were knocked down, and power was knocked out from approximately the Grand Victoria Casino east to Liberty and most everything south of National Street.

The Elgin Fire Department responded to approximately 45 calls over a three-hour span. There were no injuries and no structure fires as a result of the weather, officials said.

The Fox Waterway Agency in Fox Lake declared the entire Chain O' Lakes waterway a no-wake zone effective immediately. The no-wake restriction spans the entire Chain O' Lakes, and the Fox River from McHenry to Algonquin. A no-wake restriction means boats must not travel faster than 5 mph in order to avoid producing a wake.

Meteorologist Amy Seeley of the National Weather Service said thunderstorms are expected to last through the morning, then be replaced by temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon. The heat index will make temperatures feel like its 90 to 100 degrees outside, Seeley said.

A second round of thunderstorms is expected to move in again later this evening and into the overnight hours, Seeley said.