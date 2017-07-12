Project to end dangerous backups at Gurnee tollway exits starts next week

Construction aimed at eliminating dangerous traffic backups on I-94 at the Grand Avenue interchange in Gurnee is scheduled to begin next week, the Illinois Tollway Authority announced Tuesday.

Workers will extend the barrier wall that separates the exit lanes from the rest of the tollway, creating new, longer exit lanes, according to the tollway.

By extending the barriers, the decision point for drivers exiting at Grand will occur well ahead of the ramps. It also will block drivers from cutting in front of the line and creating congestion.

"I'm extraordinarily appreciative that with all the projects the tollway has going on they are coming in to make the interchange safer for our residents and visitors," Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik said Tuesday.

The interchange is a key access point to the village, in particular for visitors to Six Flags Great America, Gurnee Mills and the Great Wolf Lodge that is taking over Key Lime Cove Waterpark Resort.

Since undergoing an extensive $19.4 million upgrade in 2015, critics say the interchange has seen frequently long, dangerous backups as well as serious crashes, including a September 2016 pileup that left eight injured.

"There still is an issue with people's inability to merge in politely or correctly," Kovarik said. "Extending those barrier walls will solve that."

The work will slow and in some cases detour traffic in the area through long-term lane closures and traffic shifts on I-94 and lane reductions on the exit ramp carrying westbound traffic to eastbound Grand Avenue.

Beginning Monday, the entrance ramp that connects traffic on eastbound Grand Avenue to westbound I-94 will close until November. Drivers wishing to get on westbound I-94 will have to continue east on Grand Avenue to Milwaukee Avenue and then onto I-94 westbound.

Plans also include shoulder work, roadway lighting, drainage and signage improvements, ramp maintenance, pavement marking and landscaping.

All work is scheduled to be complete in spring 2018.