Probation for mom who dropped infant to death from 8th-floor window

A woman who dropped her infant daughter to her death from an eighth-floor window in Uptown so her parents wouldn't know she was pregnant has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to four years' probation.

Mubashra Uddin, who was 19 when she was charged with first-degree murder in 2015, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, according to Cook County state's attorney's office spokeswoman Tandra Simonton.

Judge Carol Howard sentenced Uddin to 48 months' probation on Thursday and ordered her to pay a $579 fine. She was given credit for 603 days served in the Cook County Jail.

"This has been a tragic event in the life of a naive 19-year-old girl. Although she will be forever haunted by what occurred, the end of this case will enable her to salvage the remainder of a productive life," one of Uddin's attorneys, Adam Sheppard, said in an email Tuesday.

