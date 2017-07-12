Naperville police seek van thief

hello

Authorities say this man stole a van on July 7 from the 1400 block of Deep Run Road in Naperville. Courtesy of Naperville police

Police are offering as much as a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who stole a van on the 1400 block of Deep Run Road.

The thief made off about 12:20 p.m. Friday with a 2001 GMC Savana conversion van, according to a news release from Naperville Crime Stoppers on Wednesday. The van has been parked on a driveway near the intersection of South Naper Boulevard and Deep Run Road. Officers found the vehicle about 1:45 p.m. Sunday on the 6000 block of Tyrnbury Drive in Lisle, police said.

The thief is described as a white man in his late teens or early 20s, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 inches tall, with a slender build, dressed in all dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the case should call Naperville police at 630-420-6006. Callers can remain anonymous.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com