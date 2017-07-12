Mundelein cardboard boat regatta Aug. 5

Teams of competitors ages 10 and up are invited to participate in a cardboard boat regatta at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Diamond Lake Beach in Mundelein.

Boats are built only of cardboard, duct tape, and paint. Awards will be presented to the fastest boats in each class, as well as other awards based on creativity, enthusiasm, and more. A limited amount of cardboard and duct tape is available at the beach.

All proceeds will benefit the Mundelein Parks Foundation, which provides program scholarships for children.

Official rules will be provided upon registration. Questions? Call Mike at (847) 388-5470. Registration deadline is Aug. 1.