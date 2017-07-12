Man charged in road rage stabbing on Interstate 290

A Rolling Meadows man has been charged in connection to an apparent case of road rage that ended at an Elk Grove Village gas station last week, authorities said Wednesday.

Daniel Amezcua, 25, of Rolling Meadows, was charged with battery after Illinois State Police say he and another man fought on Interstate 290 about 4 p.m. Friday.

Amezcua pulled next to a driver in the southbound lane of the interstate north of Biesterfield Road and began yelling, police said. He then stopped his vehicle in front the man's car, forcing the driver to stop, police said.

Amezcua is accused of exiting the vehicle and punching the other driver in the head and face while the man remained in his car, police said. The man then grabbed a knife and stabbed Amezcua in the chest, police said.

The man drove away and Amezcua followed him to a gas station at the intersection of Devon Avenue and Arlington Heights Road. Elk Grove police officers and Illinois State Police responded to the gas station, and Amezcua was later transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information may call (847) 294-4400.