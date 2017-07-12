Lake County fugitive arrested in Alabama

A Waukegan man wanted by Lake County authorities was arrested Tuesday in Alabama.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office warrants team and the U.S. Marshal's Service apprehended Burkett A. Davidson, Sr., 46, of the 800 block of Adams Street. He was wanted on September 2016 warrants for aggravated robbery stemming from crimes in Waukegan, sheriff's police said in a news release.

After further investigation, it was determined Davidson fled Waukegan to avoid apprehension, according to sheriff's police. Information was developed indicating he was hiding at a family member's residence in Mobile, Alabama, authorities said.

Davidson is being held in an Alabama jail pending extradition to Lake County.