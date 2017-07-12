House fire closes Prairie Road in Buffalo Grove

All lanes of Prairie Road in Buffalo Grove are closed as firefighters respond to a house fire in the area, officials said.

The village is urging drivers to avoid the area. Details of the house fire were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, the village is receiving dozens of calls about street flooding and downed trees as a strong thunderstorm system moves through the area.

Public works employees are checking on flooding and other reports. They're also working to clear catch basins, officials said.