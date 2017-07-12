Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/12/2017 2:01 PM

Fox Lake homes evacuated after retaining wall collapses

  • Fox Lake authorities evacuated six homes in the Leisure Village subdivision Wednesday afternoon after this retaining wall collapsed due to heavy rains, causing a water main break.

    Courtesy of Fox Lake

 
Daily Herald report

Six Fox Lake homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after heavy rains caused the collapse of a retaining wall and water main break in the Leisure Village subdivision on the north side of the town.

The water main was shut at 1:15 p.m., about 70 minutes after the break was reported, officials said.

However, the retaining wall is failing and additional rain could make the situation worse, according to an announcement from the village Wednesday. Police, fire and other officials are on the scene waiting for a structural engineer to assess the damage.

Residents have been directed to Lakefront Park and the Leisure Village Community Center until repairs can be made, officials said.

