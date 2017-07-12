Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/12/2017 5:48 PM

Flooding hampers CLC classes, library, road meeting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Heavy rain and flooding has forced officials to cancel classes at College of Lake County and a meeting to discuss the possible realignment of Cedar Lake Road.

Warren Township Public Library District, 224 N. O'Plaine Road, in Gurnee also announced it closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday, July 13. The library's Bookmobile will not operate and all library programs and meeting room use are canceled during that time.

CLC announced it canceled classes that started at 2:30 p.m. or later Wednesday, at its three campuses. All classes, events or activities already underway must end at 4 p.m.

The campuses, including Grayslake, 19351 W. Washington St.; Lakeshore Campus, 33 N. Genesee St., Waukegan; and Southlake Campus, 1120 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

CLC administrators will decide at 5 a.m. about the status of classes scheduled for Thursday, July 13. The college's website, www.clcillinois.edu, will be updated as soon as a decision has been made.

The Lake County Division of Transportation canceled today's scheduled open house to provide information about a possible realignment of Cedar Lake Road between Nippersink Road and Hart Road. The public information meeting was set for 5 to 7 p.m. in Round Lake.

Officials said it would be rescheduled at a later date.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account