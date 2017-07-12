Flooding hampers CLC classes, library, road meeting

Heavy rain and flooding has forced officials to cancel classes at College of Lake County and a meeting to discuss the possible realignment of Cedar Lake Road.

Warren Township Public Library District, 224 N. O'Plaine Road, in Gurnee also announced it closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday, July 13. The library's Bookmobile will not operate and all library programs and meeting room use are canceled during that time.

CLC announced it canceled classes that started at 2:30 p.m. or later Wednesday, at its three campuses. All classes, events or activities already underway must end at 4 p.m.

The campuses, including Grayslake, 19351 W. Washington St.; Lakeshore Campus, 33 N. Genesee St., Waukegan; and Southlake Campus, 1120 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

CLC administrators will decide at 5 a.m. about the status of classes scheduled for Thursday, July 13. The college's website, www.clcillinois.edu, will be updated as soon as a decision has been made.

The Lake County Division of Transportation canceled today's scheduled open house to provide information about a possible realignment of Cedar Lake Road between Nippersink Road and Hart Road. The public information meeting was set for 5 to 7 p.m. in Round Lake.

Officials said it would be rescheduled at a later date.