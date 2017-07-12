Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/12/2017 2:50 PM

CLC classes, road meeting canceled due to flooding concerns

Daily Herald report

Heavy rain and flooding has forced officials to cancel classes at College of Lake County and a meeting to discuss the possible realignment of Cedar Lake Road.

CLC announced it is canceling classes that start at 2:30 p.m. or later today, at its three campuses. All classes, events or activities already underway must end at 4 p.m.

The campuses, including Grayslake, 19351 W. Washington St.; Lakeshore Campus, 33 N. Genesee St., Waukegan; and Southlake Campus, 1120 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, will close at 4 p.m. today.

CLC administrators will decide at 5 a.m. about the status of classes scheduled for Thursday, July 13. The college's website, www.clcillinois.edu, will be updated as soon as a decision has been made.

The Lake County Division of Transportation canceled today's scheduled open house to provide information about a possible realignment of Cedar Lake Road between Nippersink Road and Hart Road. The public information meeting was set for 5 to 7 p.m. in Round Lake.

Officials said it would be rescheduled at a later date.

