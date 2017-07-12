Batavia's Windmill City fest adds bouncy fun

Children can bounce, bounce, bounce to their heart's content at a new feature at the Windmill City festival in Batavia this weekend.
And their parents can enjoy an adult beverage while watching them do so.
If you goWhat: Windmill City Festival
When: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 14; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16
Where: Riverwalk, Houston Street at Island Avenue, Batavia
Featuring: Interactive inflatables, food booths, craft and vintage market, live music, sidewalk chalk drawing contest, golf challenge, pet parade and ice-cream eating contest
Admission: Free
Details: www.windmillcityfest.org
Instead of carnival rides, the festival will have the "Fun Zone." $40 gets you an all-weekend, unlimited inflatables pass; a day pass costs $15; and if you just want to do the Quad Power Jump, it's $5 a jump.
Those who buy their passes through Thursday will also receive a free Quad Power Jump ticket. Call (630) 879-5235 to buy passes in advance.
Returning favorites
Traditions returning include:
• A pet parade at 10 a.m. Saturday
• The Diaper Derby at 3 p.m. Saturday
• The golf challenge daily, where, for $5, you can try to chip a ball on to a green floating on Depot Pond
• A crafts and vintage-goods market Saturday
• An ice-cream eating contest at 2 p.m. Sunday
Hi Infidelity will perform at the Peg Bond Center at 9 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Hillbilly Rockstarz at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free.
No carnival?
"The new games will replace the carnival, offering a fresh, new, family-friendly perspective at the Windmill City Festival," said Batavia Park District Director Allison Niemela. The park district is an organizer of the festival.
The park district also had some issues with the previous carnival company. The district canceled its contract with it after last year's carnival because a park district employee had mistakenly authorized a two-year contract and the carnival company had agreed, but state law didn't allow such a contract.
The park district also had concerns the contract did not satisfy the district's insurance requirements, and did not include a provision for conducting criminal background checks of employees (although the company's job application does inform applicants such a check may be done.)
For a complete schedule and parking information, visit bataviaparks.org.