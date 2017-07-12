Batavia's Windmill City fest adds bouncy fun

Madlin Cermy, 11 months, of Hanover Park jumps out to a quick lead in the Windmill City Festival's Diaper Derby. Daily Herald file photo/July, 2012

Joe Schroeder, 6, of Batavia emerges smiling at his family after completing an ice cream eating contest at the Windmill City Festival in Batavia. Daily Herald file photo/July, 2013

Children can bounce, bounce, bounce to their heart's content at a new feature at the Windmill City festival in Batavia this weekend.

And their parents can enjoy an adult beverage while watching them do so.

Instead of carnival rides, the festival will have the "Fun Zone." $40 gets you an all-weekend, unlimited inflatables pass; a day pass costs $15; and if you just want to do the Quad Power Jump, it's $5 a jump.

Those who buy their passes through Thursday will also receive a free Quad Power Jump ticket. Call (630) 879-5235 to buy passes in advance.

Returning favorites

Traditions returning include:

• A pet parade at 10 a.m. Saturday

• The Diaper Derby at 3 p.m. Saturday

• The golf challenge daily, where, for $5, you can try to chip a ball on to a green floating on Depot Pond

• A crafts and vintage-goods market Saturday

• An ice-cream eating contest at 2 p.m. Sunday

Hi Infidelity will perform at the Peg Bond Center at 9 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Hillbilly Rockstarz at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

No carnival?

"The new games will replace the carnival, offering a fresh, new, family-friendly perspective at the Windmill City Festival," said Batavia Park District Director Allison Niemela. The park district is an organizer of the festival.

The park district also had some issues with the previous carnival company. The district canceled its contract with it after last year's carnival because a park district employee had mistakenly authorized a two-year contract and the carnival company had agreed, but state law didn't allow such a contract.

The park district also had concerns the contract did not satisfy the district's insurance requirements, and did not include a provision for conducting criminal background checks of employees (although the company's job application does inform applicants such a check may be done.)

For a complete schedule and parking information, visit bataviaparks.org.