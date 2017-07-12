Arlington Heights resident who fell on sidewalk gets $210,000 settlement

Arlington Heights officials have settled a case for $210,000 with a resident who tripped and fell on a sidewalk.

Roberta Hetrick filed suit against the village in June 2015 after falling on Thurston Place, in a residential neighborhood south of Lake-Cook Road and west of Arlington Heights Road. Her injuries included a cervical fracture.

During a closed session meeting last month, the village board authorized settlement in the case. And last Monday, the board formally approved the settlement at the regular board meeting.