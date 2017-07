Amnesty for late court fines in Lake County

Drivers with overdue fines for traffic violations in Lake County can pay the original amount due, minus late fees and other penalties, during an upcoming promotion called Operation Green Light.

Payments can be made between July 17 and 21 over the phone or at one of Lake County's branch courts.

For courthouse addresses or phone numbers, go to content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ILLAKE/bulletins/1a1ac45.