Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' now most-viewed YouTube video

FILE - In this March 12, 2016, file photo, Charlie Puth, left, and Wiz Khalifa perform at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Wiz Khalifaâs video for âSee You Againâ featuring Puth is now the siteâs most-watched video ever, with more than 2.896 billion views Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Move over, "Gangnam Style." YouTube has a new top-viewed video of all time.

Wiz Khalifa's video for "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth became the site's most-watched video Monday and has more than 2.896 billion views as of Tuesday. That's about 2 million more than the video for Korean rapper Psy's 2012 smash "Gangnam Style," which held the most-viewed title for five years, YouTube said.

Justin Bieber's "Sorry" sits in third place, more than 250 million views behind the leaders.

Puth reacted with surprise on Twitter , noting that he joined YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would hit 10,000 views. Puth also earned a congratulatory message from YouTube star Tyler Oakley, who called the feat "legendary & epic."

Wiz Khalifa said in a statement that he's happy the song has been able to "inspire and impact so many lives."

"See You Again" was released in 2015 as a tribute to late "Fast and the Furious" star Paul Walker.