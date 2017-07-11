Breaking News Bar
 
Property tax appeal seminar July 19 in Round Lake

Daily Herald report

State Rep. Sam Yingling is hosting a seminar on the property tax appeal process at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Avon Township Center, 433 E. Washington St. in Round Lake.

"This important seminar will include a review of what each item on your blue card means, help you understand which exemptions you are eligible to apply for and how to appeal your assessments to reduce your property tax burden," Yingling said in a news release.

Attendees will learn about the factors that determine how their properties are assessed, what each line item on their bill means and how to appeal their taxes. They'll also receive a brief legislative update from Yingling on his efforts to reduce property taxes and have a chance to have their questions and concerns addressed.

The free event is being held in partnership with Avon Township Assessor Chris Ditton. RSVPs are not necessary but they are appreciated. For more information or to RSVP, call Yingling's office at (847) 231-6262 or email RepSamYingling@gmail.com.

