Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Keenan F. Jones, 46, of the 1100 block of West Rand Road, Arlington Heights, was arrested around 458 p.m. June 26 at Kohl's, 800 W. Dundee Road, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw him take men's clothing valued at $175. A court date is Aug. 2.

• John Mac Leblanc, 41, of the 100 block of East Highland Avenue, Mount Prospect, was arrested around 3:23 a.m. June 26 on the 200 block of East Palatine Road and charged with two counts manufacture and delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm and ammunition with an expired FOID card. A court date is July 20.

• Burglars broke into a maintenance building between 5 p.m. July 6 and 5 a.m. July 7 at Rolling Green Country Club, 2729 E. Rand Road, and stole three chain saws and six weed trimmers. Value was estimated at $5,000.

• A man was seen taking four center caps around 5:55 p.m. July 9 from the rims of a 2013 GMC Terrain in a store lot at 1700 E. Rand Road. He was described as a white male in his late 40s, 5-foot-10, medium build, short brown hair and wearing a white shirt and denim shorts. He left in a blue or purple SUV driven by a white female with "dirty" blond hair and wearing a light-colored tank top.

• Burglars stole a fuel card between 12 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 9 out of a 2016 Subaru Legacy on the 1500 block of South Kaspar.

• Thieves stole a gray 2016 GMC Canyon truck between 6 p.m. July 8 and 9:30 a.m. July 9 in a driveway on the 1500 block of South Yale.

• Burglars stole $20 between 3:30 p.m. July 8 and 8:50 a.m. July 9 out of a Lincoln MKT and a Jeep Grand Cherokee unlocked in the same driveway on the 1000 block of West Noyes.

• Thieves stole a skate board between 7:50 and 8 p.m. July 8 out of Pioneer Park, 500 S. Fernandez. It was described as a long board with bamboo print on the top and black and blue colors on the bottom, along with the words "Push Don't Pollute" on it. Value was estimated at $220.

• Thieves stole a package between 1:30 and 7 p.m. July 7 delivered to an apartment building vestibule on the 4200 block of North Mallard. Value was estimated at $330.

• Two men were seen taking LED lights valued at $230 between 4:45 and 5:15 p.m. July 4 from Target, 1700 W. Rand Road.

• Vandals punctured four tires between 10 p.m. July 3 and 6 p.m. July 4 on a 2007 Toyota Matrix in a lot at Westgate Elementary School, 500 S. Dwyer. • Damage was estimated at $600.

• A man was seen cutting down a village tree around 6:30 a.m. July 1 at Evergreen and Campbell streets. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Bartlett

• Vandals exploded a firework around 3:32 p.m. July 5 in a mailbox on the 700 block of Balboa Terrace West. Damage was estimated at $100.

Buffalo Grove

• Thieves stole a men's unlocked gray and black bicycle between 8 a.m. June 29 and 5 p.m. June 30 out of a condominium patio on Grove Drive. Value was estimated at $100.

Des Plaines

• Thieves stole a designer watch valued at $10,000 between 4 p.m. June 21 and 10 a.m. June 22 out of an unlocked desk drawer in an office at UOP, 1055 S. Mount Prospect Road.

• Thieves stole a men's unlocked black bicycle between 7:40 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. June 26 in a bike rack at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood.

• Burglars stole two City of Des Plaines stickers, two bottles of perfume, two pairs of sunglasses, two phone chargers, a black CD case with 30 assorted CDs, and a spare car key between 4 p.m. June 25 and 2:45 p.m. June 26 out of a Toyota Camry in a lot on the 2000 block of Pine.

Elk Grove Village

• An offender used two large landscape boulders around 2:57 a.m. June 8 to break the windshield and dent the hood on a 2009 Mercury Mariner in a driveway on the 200 block of Holly Lane. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

• Thieves stole a spindle drive between 1 and 2:30 p.m. June 7 left to dry on the side of a building on the 0-100 block of Gordon Street. Value was estimated at $5,000.

Hanover Park

• Burglars stole jewelry and a TV around 11:36 p.m. July 3 out of a home on the 1000 block of Lake Street.

• Thieves stole a flatbed trailer around 9 a.m. July 3 on the 6200 block of Church.

• Brandon M. Baldwin, 22, and Googee L. Gasdiel, 22, both on the 1000 block of Cortland, Huntley, were arrested around 7:54 p.m. July 3 at County Farm and Lake streets, and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hoffman Estates

• A vandal hurled an egg around 10:30 p.m. June 29 that dented the rear passenger's-side door and caused the paint to crack on a 2014 Chevrolet Aveo on Algonquin Road approaching Ela Road.

Mount Prospect

• A woman was seen on a security video around 3:09 p.m. June 26 taking a computer tablet at Walmart in Mount Prospect Plaza, Rand and Central roads. An employee of Premium Retail Services was tagging merchandise in the laundry aisle when she put the tablet on a nearby shelf. The report said a woman walked into the aisle and left with the tablet.

• Vandals put three large dents and several deep scratches on the hood of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra between 7 p.m. June 25 and 8:30 a.m. June 26 in an apartment lot on the 1700 block of Forest Cove Drive. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Palatine

• Lamar Wimberly, 49, of the 1200 block of Western Avenue, Park Ridge, was arrested June 24 at The Home Depot, 825 E. Dundee Road, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw him take merchandise valued at $737.

Prospect Heights

• Thieves stole several pieces of jewelry between June 1 and July 2 out of a jewelry chest in a home on the 400 block of Hiawatha Drive.

Schaumburg

• Queen M. Griffin, 21, of the 8600 block of South Yates Boulevard, Chicago, and Marquaysha J. Brooks, 18, of the 2800 block of Dytchess Drive, Bloomington, were arrested around 722 p.m. June 8 at Gymboree in Woodfield Mall and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw them take clothing valued at $358. A court date is July 16.

Streamwood

• Nicholas Miller, 26, of Newland Avenue, Chicago, was arrested during a traffic stop June 28 on East Lake Street and North Avenue and charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts possession of controlled substance (eight prescription pills), and no valid driver's license.