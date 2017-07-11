Lake Forest woman, toddler killed in North Chicago crash

A Lake Forest woman and her 20-month-old son were killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer at the corner of routes 43 and 137 in North Chicago, officials said.

Cristina Mier, 25, was driving her Nissan Rogue at 2 p.m. on July 7 when she hit the right rear corner of the trailer while the semi was stoped to make a right turn onto Route 137, authorities said.

Mier was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The 20-month-old child was transported to Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital where he died.

A 27-year-old passenger of the Rogue was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in good condition. The driver of the semi was not injured, authorities said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Monday and determined the two died from multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the crash. Toxicology results are still pending, officials said.