Dawn Patrol: 'American Idol' star arrested at Palatine bar

'American Idol' star Haley Reinhart arrested at Palatine bar

"American Idol" finalist and Wheeling native Haley Reinhart was arrested in Palatine over the weekend after police said the 5-foot-2 singer punched a bouncer in the head at Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grill. Full story.

Boys accused of threatening to use gun at Maine South

Two Park Ridge juveniles were charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon after making threats on social media about using a gun at Maine South High School's summer school classes today, police said. Full story.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer Debra Schaffer enjoys a moment with brother Scott Homola at the Elgin home that they share. Schaffer made a public appeal for people to send birthday greetings to Homola, who has Down syndrome as well as Alzheimer's disease. The two have been touched by the hundreds of responses they have received as a result. Here, Homola grins as Schaffer opens a card that plays the song "Happy."

Scott Homola's mail box has been overflowing with more than 200 birthday cards from strangers who've also sent him packages and gift cards from across the country. That's all thanks to a "kindness project" in honor of the Elgin man, who has Down syndrome and suffers from Alzheimer's, and who turned 58 on July 3. "I'm just blown away," said Homola's sister, Debra Schaffer. Full story.

Five cyclists from Glen Ellyn's sister city in France, Le Bouscat, will race in the Tour of Lake Ellyn on Saturday - Courtesy of Ben Raby

French cyclists who are making their U.S. debut in a regional racing series will draw fanfare at their "home" course in Glen Ellyn on Saturday. Organizers of the Tour of Lake Ellyn will roll out the welcome mat for the five riders from Le Bouscat, France, the village's sister city. Full story.

Federal defendants dropped from District 211 transgender lawsuit

The plaintiffs suing Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 over transgender students' access to bathrooms and locker rooms have dropped the U.S. departments of education and justice as defendants in the case. Full story.

ATV crash victim identified as Deerfield man

A man who suffered cardiac arrest after an all-terrain vehicle crash early Sunday at a Lake County Forest Preserve site near Buffalo Grove has been identified as a 35-year-old Deerfield resident. Full story.

Weather

Variable clouds and sun with temperatures around 71 degrees this morning. Highs in the low 80s today, with a chance of storms this afternoon and evening. Lows tonight near 73. Full story.

Traffic

Resurfacing work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Tyrrell Road between Route 72 and Big Timber Road from Gilberts to Elgin until mid-August. Full traffic.

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria is presiding over a rebuilding year. - Associated Press/June 24

The all-star break is here, and the Chicago White Sox are last in the American League Central with a 38-49 record. In the past, that type of performance would have Sox fans demanding changes in the front office, coaching staff and roster. This season is different, much different. Full story.