updated: 7/10/2017 12:43 PM

Yingling guest at next Round Lake Beach fireside chat

Daily Herald report

State Rep. Sam Yingling will join Round Lake Beach Mayor Rich Hill for a "Fireside Chat" from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way in Round Lake Beach.

The event will feature casual conversation between Yingling and Hill about information important to the community. It is open and free to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.

"I believe elected leaders at all levels of government must be open and accessible to their constituency," Yingling said in an announcement of the event. "This unique, bipartisan event will join two locally elected officials from different levels of government in order to better serve our area. I welcome this partnership and look forward to hearing from our neighbors and community members at this event."

"My goal with these Fireside Chats is to bring our communities and elected officials together in a comfortable setting to share community information that is of value to everyone," Hill added.

For more information, contact Yingling's office at (847) 231-6262 or RepSamYingling@gmail.com, or contact the village at (847) 546-2351.

