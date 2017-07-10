Victim of fatal Batavia crash identified

Batavia police have identified the man killed in a traffic crash Sunday morning on Randall Road as Terry W. Starck of Batavia.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and no charges have been filed.

Around 8:41 a.m., a 2012 Jeep Wrangler traveling north on Randall hit Starck's 2016 Buick LaCrosse in the intersection at McKee Street. According to police, Starck was turning left, with a green arrow, and the Jeep went through a red light.

Starck was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva where he died.

The Jeep's driver was taken to Delnor with minor injuries and later released.