Two men charged with drug-induced homicide in May heroin death

Two men have been charged with drug-induced homicide in the May heroin death of a 20-year-old Crystal Lake man.

John H. Galloway, 18, of Crystal Lake, and Seth R. Ferguson, 22, of Lake in the Hills, are accused of delivering the fatal dose of heroin to the man shortly before he died, Crystal Lake police said Monday.

They are each charged with drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Galloway is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Crystal Lake police responded May 18 to a house in the 1700 block of Nashville Lane to find the man dead inside. Based on the items found nearby, officers believed his death involved illegal drug use.

Authorities conducted a seven-week criminal investigation and discovered heroin, which was later determined to be the cause of death, had been delivered to the man just before he died.

Both Galloway and Ferguson were already held at the McHenry County jail on unrelated charges when detectives obtained arrest warrants Friday, authorities said.

Each is held on $1 million bail and is due in court July 21.