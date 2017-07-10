Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/10/2017 12:43 PM

Round Lake Park Trustee Williams resigns

  Patricia Williams

    Patricia Williams

 
Daily Herald report

Round Lake Park is looking for a village trustee to replace Patricia Williams, who resigned effective June 20.

The village board is expected to formally accept Williams' resignation when it meets at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, at the village hall, 203 E. Lakeshore Drive.

Williams has been a trustee since 2009 and a village resident since 1995. Mayor Linda Lucassen will appoint someone to the open position with the consent of the board. The appointee will serve the remainder of Williams' term, which ends in 2019.

An open call for anyone interested in the post is posted on the message board outside village hall.

