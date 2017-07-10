Police release sketch of Rolling Meadows rape suspect

Rolling Meadows police say this man is a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault on the city's south side last week. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows Police Department

Rolling Meadows police have released a sketch of a man suspected of a home invasion and sexual assault last week at an apartment on the city's south side.

Police said the man the man knocked on the victim's front door in the area of Algonquin Road and Algonquin Parkway in the early morning hours of July 1. When the victim opened the door, he forced his way inside and sexually assaulted the victim, according to police.

The attack is similar to one that occurred Jan. 14 in the same neighborhood. In that case, a man knocked on the door of the victim's apartment, forced himself in and assaulted the woman while armed with a knife.

In both cases, the assailant was described as a Hispanic man standing about 5-foot to 5-foot-1 and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police previously said they suspect the attacker in the January assault may be the same person who entered an apartment on the 5000 block of Weber Diver through an unlocked and partially open bedroom window on Dec. 28 and demanded money from a victim who had been sleeping. Another resident of the apartment walked into the room, prompting the suspect to jump out of the window and flee, according to police.

Police are warning residents not to open their doors to someone who knocks without first verifying who is outside. They also should call 911 about any suspicious people near their homes.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (847) 506-6024 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (847) 590-7867.