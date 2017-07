Outdoor screening of "The Lego Movie" in Round Lake

The Round Lake Area Park District invites Round Lake Unit District 116 residents and students to a free outdoor screening of "The Lego Movie" on Friday, July 14, at Raymond Ellis Elementary School, 720 Central Park Drive, Round Lake. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. with a meet and greet with park district staff to discuss before and after school programs and take registrations.

The movie will begin at about 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.rlapd.org or call (847) 546-8558.