North Chicago man pleads not guilty to intentionally driving into pedestrians

  Tony Salcedo, 25, of North Chicago.

Lee Filas
 
 

A 25-year-old man accused of intentionally striking two pedestrians with a car in Waukegan pleaded not guilty in Lake County court Monday to charges of reckless homicide and failure to report an accident resulting in death.

Tony Salcedo, of North Chicago, faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty on all charges should the case go to trial Nov. 13. He remains free from Lake County jail after posting the required 10 percent of his $100,000 bail.

Assistant State's Attorney Michael Ori said Salcedo was driving south in the 0-100 block of North Genesee Street at 4:30 a.m. April 27 when he saw a group of people in the street.

Salcedo is accused of accelerating the vehicle and striking two pedestrians, Ori said. Salcedo then fled the scene, authorities said.

The victims were taken to a hospital where one, Jose J. Diaz, 28, of Waukegan, was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 27-year-old Waukegan man, was admitted with moderate injuries, police said.

Judge Daniel Shanes said Salcedo is also charged with obstruction of justice after he tried to hide the car in a Grayslake parking lot.

Salcedo was arrested after an investigation by the Waukegan Police Traffic Division and Criminal Investigations Division, authorities said.

He is due in court Aug. 17 for a case management conference.

