Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/10/2017 2:04 PM

Motorcyclists killed in Algonquin crash identified

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

A Crystal Lake man and a Lake in the Hills woman have been identified as the motorcyclists killed Sunday in a crash on the Route 31 western bypass in Algonquin.

David A. Erickson, 59, was driving a BMW motorcycle north on the entrance ramp from Algonquin Road to Route 31 when he lost control and crashed, McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said Monday. He and his passenger, 43-year-old Tiffany G. Eisner, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Algonquin police said the crash occurred about 5:07 p.m. when the motorcycle hit a raised median, went into the southbound lanes and struck a light pole on the west side of the road. The western bypass was shut down in both directions for several hours Sunday night.

Autopsies for both Erickson and Eisner are scheduled Tuesday, Majewski said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account