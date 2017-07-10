Motorcyclists killed in Algonquin crash identified

A Crystal Lake man and a Lake in the Hills woman have been identified as the motorcyclists killed Sunday in a crash on the Route 31 western bypass in Algonquin.

David A. Erickson, 59, was driving a BMW motorcycle north on the entrance ramp from Algonquin Road to Route 31 when he lost control and crashed, McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said Monday. He and his passenger, 43-year-old Tiffany G. Eisner, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Algonquin police said the crash occurred about 5:07 p.m. when the motorcycle hit a raised median, went into the southbound lanes and struck a light pole on the west side of the road. The western bypass was shut down in both directions for several hours Sunday night.

Autopsies for both Erickson and Eisner are scheduled Tuesday, Majewski said.

An investigation is ongoing.