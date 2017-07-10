Gene & Georgetti growing -- with pains

hello

Gene & Georgetti plans to launch a new concept in a River North location with historical significance -- it's at the site where restaurant namesake Gene Michelotti met his wife, Ida.

Michelle Durpetti, comanaging partner of Gene & Georgetti, isn't divulging details just yet.

The family operates a second Gene & Georgetti restaurant and an event and wedding venue called the Estate in Rosemont.

You have to have strong elbows to survive in Chicago's restaurant world, where you find "a steakhouse on every corner," she said.

And Durpetti and her family aren't afraid to use them. They recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mirabella, a newly opened steakhouse that serves Italian steakhouse cuisine strikingly similar to Gene's.

For the full story, click here.