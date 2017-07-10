Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 7/10/2017 5:24 PM

Gene & Georgetti growing -- with pains

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Gene & Georgetti plans to launch a new concept in a River North location with historical significance -- it's at the site where restaurant namesake Gene Michelotti met his wife, Ida.

Michelle Durpetti, comanaging partner of Gene & Georgetti, isn't divulging details just yet.

The family operates a second Gene & Georgetti restaurant and an event and wedding venue called the Estate in Rosemont.

You have to have strong elbows to survive in Chicago's restaurant world, where you find "a steakhouse on every corner," she said.

And Durpetti and her family aren't afraid to use them. They recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mirabella, a newly opened steakhouse that serves Italian steakhouse cuisine strikingly similar to Gene's.

For the full story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account