Dawn Patrol: Teen shot near Des Plaines; 2 killed in Algonquin motorcycle crash

Angie Morris, 17, of Glenview, was expected to graduate from Glenbrook South High School in January. Courtesy of Katie Humphrey

Teen fatally shot near Des Plaines aspired to become teacher

Cook County Sheriff's police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Glenview girl over the weekend near Des Plaines. Angelique Morris, who died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the head, was expected to graduate from Glenbrook South High School in January and aspired to be a special-education teacher. Full story.

Two killed in Algonquin motorcycle crash

Two people were killed yesterday when the motorcycle they were riding hit a raised median, went into the southbound lanes and crashed into a light pole along the Route 31 western bypass in Algonquin, police said. Full story.

Man dies after ATV crash in Buffalo Grove

Authorities are investigating the death of a man after a reported all-terrain vehicle crash early yesterday morning in Buffalo Grove. Firefighters discovered the man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, suffering traumatic cardiac arrest about 12:55 a.m. near 301 N. Riverwalk Drive, authorities said. Full story.

Man critically wounded in Hanover Park shooting

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after Hanover Park police responding to reports of shots fired found him in a vehicle yesterday morning suffering from a gunshot wound. Full story.

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Batavia

A man died yesterday after his car was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light in Batavia. The man was turning left from McKee Street onto Randall Road at about 8:41 a.m. when his 2016 Buick LaCrosse was hit by 2012 Jeep Wrangler traveling north on Randall, Batavia police said. Full story.

Arlington Heights-based Army division marks centennial

The U.S. Army's 85th Support Command headquarters in Arlington Heights marked its 100th anniversary yesterday in conjunction with its latest change of command. Full story.

Weather

Rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will be 72 degrees when you head out the door, climb to 82 degrees this afternoon, then dip to 70 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Resurfacing work is causing intermittent restrictions on Crystal Lake Road between Miller and Algonquin roads in Lake in the Hills until sometime later this summer. Full traffic.

Cubs beaten down by Pirates

If ever a team looked beaten -- beaten up, beaten down, beaten all around -- it was the Chicago Cubs yesterday, writes beat writer Bruce Miles. The Pittsburgh Pirates waylaid the Cubs and starting pitcher Jon Lester with 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 14-3 victory at Wrigley Field. Read his full take here.

White Sox snap no-hitter, lose to Rockies

Hometown rookie Kyle Freeland came within 2 outs of the first no-hitter by a Rockies pitcher at Coors Field before surrendering a sharp single to Melky Cabrera as Colorado beat the White Sox 10-0 yesterday. Full story.