Boys accused of threatening to use gun at Maine South

Two Park Ridge juveniles were charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon after making threats on social media about using a gun at Maine South High School's summer school classes today, police said.

Police were alerted to a post with a picture of two juveniles -- ages 12 and 15 -- early Monday morning that showed the pair with a gun and linked to a video of them playing with the weapon, Park Ridge Cmdr. Jason Leavitt said.

The post didn't mention Maine South by name, Leavitt said, but one of the students attends summer school there. The other attends a local middle school, he said.

Park Ridge police were able to identify both boys pictured and brought them in for questioning before to the start of school Monday.

Three firearms were found in the home of the 12-year-old, and one of them was confirmed as appearing in the photo posted on social media, police said.

Both were charged with one count unlawful use of a weapon and one count of disorderly conduct, both felonies. They were taken to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center and are expected in court Tuesday morning.

A student first noticed the post on social media and told a parent who contacted police. Police lauded the team effort -- starting with the student who alerted a parent and the subsequent communication between the schools and police.

"We're thankful for the good communication," Leavitt said.