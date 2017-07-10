Aurora man charged with assaulting girl, 9

A 58-year-old Aurora man has been charged with sexually assaulting and molesting a 9-year-old girl he knew.

Robert Garrett, of the 500 block of South Fourth Street, was charged late last week with felony predatory sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Kane County court records.

Garrett is accused of having assaulted the girl Wednesday, records show.

Aurora police could not immediately be reached for comment on the arrest.

The Kane County Child Advocacy Center, which investigates crimes against children for the state's attorney's office, does not comment on ongoing cases.

Garrett was being held on $400,000 bail. If he does post bond, he is to have no contact with the victim or anyone younger than 18, possess no firearms, and stay at least 150 feet away from the victim's residence, records show.

Garrett is next due in court July 24.

If convicted of the most severe charge, Garrett faces a prison term of six to 30 years with no chance of probation and registration as a sex offender.